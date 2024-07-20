Iranian short film to vie at Gibara Film Festival

A production of 2023, the 14-minute short film narrates the story of a mother who caters for funerals and parties, but her daughter has a different idea about her mother’s job.

Linda Kiyani, Maryam Boobani, Hilda Kordbache, and Hanan Azizi are among the cast members of the film.

The festival will be in the municipality of Gibara, in the east of Holguín, in the city with its name, and will be able to carry materials of any nationality, presented in its original language.

It will be included in the categories of long-length fiction, short-length fiction, long-length documentary, short-length documentary, animation, and experimental audiovisual.

The Ministry of Culture, the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (Icaic), and the Government of Holguín will convene the 18th Gibara International Film Festival, from August 6 to 10, 2024.

