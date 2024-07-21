Iranian short film to vie at Toronto Intl. Film Festival

The short film is produced and directed by Iranian filmmaker Navid Rafiee.

Fatemeh Nasiri, Shadi Shayegan, Majid Zamani, and Sareh Rashidi are the cast of Rafiee's short film.

Leyli narrates the different stories of the life of 2 sisters living in the city of Miyaneh.

Toronto Film Forum (TFF) was initiated in 2014 with a view to focusing, screening, and promoting alternative and independent filmmakers all over the world. With an initiative of filmmakers and film activists living in Canada, it arranged its 1st Multicultural Film Festival in Toronto in 2017 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada.

This year's edition of TFF is slated to be held from July 25 to July 29.

MP/6172086