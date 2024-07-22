Iranian short film 'Blue' to vie in Italy

The short film is produced and directed by Iranian filmmaker Reza Zare Javan.

Created in 1984, the Gran Paradiso Film Festival (GPFF) is an international festival dedicated to nature cinema and one of the most important film events held in the Aosta Valley Autonomous Region.

Each Festival edition is characterized by a theme, chosen as a fil rouge among all the events, and by a main character who represents the soul of the event, transmits a message of conservation, and promotes the Festival image.

The Gran Paradiso Film Festival has two juries who assign the awards to the selected films and shorts: the Technical Jury and the Jury of the Audience.

The Technical Jury is composed of experts with scientific and filming skills. The participation in the Jury of the Audience is free upon registration.

The selected works in the International Competition and CortoNatura compete for awards and honorable mentions.

