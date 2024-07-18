Argentina stay at FIFA rankings top as Iran place 2nd in Asia

Newly crowned European champions Spain have risen five places to third in the latest FIFA rankings published on Thursday after a 2-1 victory over England in Sunday's final earned them a record fourth Euro title and their first major trophy in 10 years, Reuters said.

World Cup winners Argentina held on to the top spot following their Copa América triumph, beating Colombia 1-0.

England moved up one place to fourth, leapfrogging Brazil after their underwhelming Copa América campaign.

Venezuela, who reached the Copa América quarterfinals, were the most improved side in the rankings, rising 17 places to 37th, with Euro quarterfinalists Turkey jumping 16 places to 26th.

The United States -- who were eliminated during the group stage at the Copa América -- dropped five places from 11th to 16th place.

But in Asia, Japan remained the best team in 17th place followed by Iran in the 20th spot.

KI