Pezeshkian congratulates Iran’s volleyball win in Asia

In a post on his X account, Pezeshkian said that the victory of young Iranian volleyball players at the 2024 Asian Men's U-20 Volleyball Championship took place on the same day as he took an oath of office to become the 9th Iranian president which he said is very blessing.

The inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian was held in the Iranian parliament with many foreign dignitaries in attendance on Tuesday afternoon.

Iran eased past South Korea in straight sets (25-12, 25-18, 25-22) on Tuesday in the 2024 Asian Men's U-20 Volleyball Championship final.

MNA