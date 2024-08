The match has been scheduled for Nov. 14, 2024, in Group A.

Team Melli, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, will start the campaign on Sept. 5 with a match against Kyrgyzstan at the Foolad Shahr Stadium, Isfahan.

The third round of AFC matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification will be played from Sept. 5 2024 to June 10, 2025.

AMK/TT