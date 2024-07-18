Iran urges UN Security Council action to halt Gaza genocide

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks as he was addressing the Security Council in New York on Wednesday, according to Press TV

The Iranian minister highlighted the crimes of Israel in Gaza over the past nine months, which have resulted in the massacre of innocent people, mostly women and children.

The Iranian foreign minister said approximately 20 people are killed or injured every hour in Gaza, with over 80% of residential areas and all infrastructure, including hospitals, mosques, churches, educational centers, and historical sites, destroyed.

Baqeri Kani said the Israeli regime has also weaponized starvation by blocking aid routes and attacking refugee camps and displaced people.

“Despite the global condemnation of the genocide and war crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza and the unanimous and united call of the international community for an immediate end to the genocide … the Zionist regime continues its brutal crimes with full impunity.”

The Iranian minister was pointing to the adoption of four UN Security Council resolutions and three provisional measures asked by the International Court of Justice.

Bagheri Kani proposed adopting a comprehensive and legally binding resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter ordering Israel to end its genocide.

Bagheri Kani also called for Security Council action to press Israel to “immediately, fully, and unconditionally withdraw its military and security forces from Gaza.”

Israel, the Iranian minister added, must also be pressed by the Council to “lift the siege of Gaza, stop the forced displacement of people, halt illegal settlement activities, and provide full and immediate compensation for all damages inflicted on the people, infrastructure, residential areas in Gaza.”

Furthermore, the international community and competent international organizations must ensure that all the commanders, perpetrators, and supporters of Israel’s crimes in Gaza and other Palestinian territories are prosecuted and punished, he said.

“The Security Council has the responsibility to achieve this goal, and, regrettably, the inaction and inability of the Security Council over the past nearly 80 years has emboldened the Israeli regime to commit more crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine.”

