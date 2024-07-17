Any new tension in region would be detrimental to warmongers

Following his diplomatic consultations in New York, Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Bagheri Kani, while once again congratulating Hungary on taking over the rotating presidency of the European Union, stated that the relations between Iran and Hungary have always been positive and forward-moving.

He emphasized the necessity of strengthening regional stability and preventing the escalation of tensions, pointing to recent threats against Lebanon and the crimes of the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people.

He warned that any new provocations in the region would be detrimental to the warmongers.

Péter Szijjártó, for his part, emphasized the importance of diplomacy in bilateral relations and the international arena and welcomed the strengthening of ties with Iran.



He hoped the dialogues would become more robust during Hungary's presidency of the European Union.

On the sidelines of the Security Council meeting on multilateralism, the two sides reviewed and assessed areas of cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in Gaza and the war in Ukraine.

Bagheri stressed the necessity of immediately ending attacks against the people of Gaza and restoring peace to the region, warning that any continuation of the crisis, including attacks on Lebanon, would not go unanswered.

