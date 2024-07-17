'Lebanon will definitely be irreversible hell for Zionists'

Bagheri Kani was speaking to reporters after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday evening local time.

“The Zionists cannot make up for their failures in Gaza by expanding their war-mongering in other areas in the region, rather they are drowning themselves in the swamp of much more serious risks," he emphasized, warning that "Lebanon will definitely be hell for the Zionists."

In response to a question about the tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement as well as the Zionist regime’s claim and threat, Bagheri Kani elaborated further, “The experience has proven that the more the Zionists create tension in the region and commit crimes, they immerse themselves in the mire of more serious threats and dangers."

“Lebanon is resuscitator of historical defeats for the Zionists, both in 2000 and 2006. Therefore, Lebanon will definitely be hell for the Zionists," he referred to severe unforgettable blows inflicted upon the Zionist regime by Hezbollah combatants in the past decade.

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister stated that the Zionists are desperate as they cannot compensate for their failures in Gaza.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military has exchanged fire along Lebanon’s southern borders almost on a daily basis since the regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza back in October. Fears of a full-blown war grew last month after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his regime was preparing for “a very tense operation” on the border with Lebanon.

Netanyahu’s threat sparked regional and global outrage, with several countries including the Zionist regime’s key allies warned against any such move, saying a full-scale war could prove disastrous for the regime.

Bagheri Kani also talked about his detailed meeting with Lavrov on regional developments as well as bilateral relations and cooperation.

Iran and Russia are two neighbors with diverse and numerous relations and therefore, we always need to talk, interact and consult with each other about both bilateral issues and other issues of interest at the regional and international level, he noted.

He said that he and Lavrov also exchanged views on the ongoing Zionist regime's crimes and genocide in Gaza and ways to stop them as quickly and unconditionally as possible.

Bagheri Kani has traveled to the UN headquarters to attend Security Council meetings on Palestine and multilateralism being held under the chairmanship of Lavrov whose country is currently the president of the 15-member council.

