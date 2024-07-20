Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Israeli settlement

In response to the attack on civilians in the town of Burj Al-Muluk, the Islamic Resistance fighters added the settlement of Dafna to the fire plan for the first time and bombarded it with dozens of Katyusha rockets, according to a post on the X account of the Middle East Observer.

Today, Hezbollah bombed three new settlements for the first time, as a response to the Israeli enemy attacks that targeted civilians yesterday in the three towns of Safad al-Batikh, Majdal Salam, and Shaqra, the report added.

Israeli media have also reported that Hezbollah had fired 45 missiles at Galilee, Golan Heights on Saturday afternoon.

