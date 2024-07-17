General Soleimani case being pursued in Iran's courts

Ali Bagheri Kani, addressing the reporters in response to following up on the assassination of the martyr general Qassem Soleimani which was carried out by the order of Donald Trump, the then president of the United States, stated that Iran has pursued the issue of the assassination of General Soleimani through international legal frameworks and this matter is still on its agenda.

He emphasized that the case of assassinating commander General Qassem Soleimani is being pursued in Iran's internal courts.

Lieutenant General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and their companions were assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by then-president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were highly revered across West Asia because of their key role in fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

SD/6168834