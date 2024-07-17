Iran, Kuwait call for strengthening all-out ties

During the meeting with al-Yahya on Tuesday evening, Bagheri Kani emphasized the extensive cultural commonalities and close relations between Iran and Kuwait.

He considered the strong cooperation between Iran, Kuwait, and other regional countries as crucial for enhancing stability in the region.

Bagheri Kani also highlighted the top priority of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi's government in strengthening relations with neighboring countries, emphasizing the importance of building mutual trust as the foundation for interaction with neighbors.

He also stated that enhancing economic ties is necessary to strengthen the relations between Tehran and Kuwait, and added that the Islamic Republic has been working towards expanding ties with Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Ali al-Yahya pointed out the historical, geographical, and cultural commonalities between the two countries and emphasized the Kuwaiti government's readiness for the comprehensive development of relations with Iran.

The two diplomats, who traveled to New York to attend Security Council meetings, stressed the need to enhance ties and strengthen bilateral relations mechanisms across various fields, including the Joint Economic Commission, as well as political and consular committees.

AMK/6168693