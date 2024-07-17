Lebanon definitely 'a hell with no return' for Israel

Ali Bagheri Kani made the statement while speaking to reporters after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday evening, Press TV reported.

“The Zionists cannot make up for their losses in Gaza by expanding their war mongering in other areas in the region, rather they will be plunging themselves deeper into the swamp of much more serious risks,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

Bagheri Kani said they discussed the latest state of Iran-Russia relations in various fields and also exchanged their views on regional and international issues, especially the Israeli crimes in Gaza and the urgency of ending the occupying regime’s months-long genocide in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Responding to a question about tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah, Bagheri Kani said, “This is proven experience that the more the Zionists stoke tensions in the region and commit crimes, the more they immerse themselves in the mire of serious threats and dangers."

Iran's interim foreign minister stressed, “Lebanon is reminiscent of historical defeats inflicted on the Zionists [by Hezbollah fighters] both in 2000 and 2006. Therefore, Lebanon will definitely be a hell with no return for the Zionists.”

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October last year, shortly after the regime launched a genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by Palestinian resistance groups.

MNA