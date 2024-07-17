ISIL claims responsibility for Oman attack

The terrorist group said that three of its suicide attackers fired on worshippers at the mosque on Monday evening and exchanged gunfire with Omani security forces until morning.

At least six people were killed and 28 others wounded in a shooting at a mosque in Oman in a rare act of violence in the Persian Gulf nation.

Four Pakistanis and a policeman were among those killed and at least 28 other people were wounded, Pakistani and Omani authorities said.

The attack late on Monday took place in Wadi al-Kabir, a district east of the capital city of Muscat, during a major religious event for Shia Muslims.

