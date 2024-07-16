Iran condemns deadly shooting attack in Oman

In a statement on Tuesday, Nasser Kan'ani condemned the “divisive” shooting incident at the religious mourning ceremony held in commemoration of the third Shiite imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH), near Oman’s capital Muscat.

The spokesman also expressed Iran’s support for the Omani government and people in the face of the currents that sow division.

He also prayed for God's mercy for the people martyred in the shooting incident and offered condolences to their bereaved families.

At least six people were killed and 28 others wounded in a shooting at a mosque in Oman in a rare act of violence in the Persian Gulf nation, Al Jazeera reported.

Four Pakistanis and a policeman were among those killed and at least 28 other people were wounded wounded, Pakistani and Omani authorities said.

The attack late on Monday took place in Wadi al-Kabir, a district east of the capital city Muscat, during a major religious event for Shia Muslims.

MNA