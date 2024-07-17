Iran, Russia FMs discuss bilateral ties, intl. developments

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of a United Nations Security Council session in New York on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation discussed a range of issues related to the bilateral relations between Tehran and Moscow. They also reviewed the latest developments in the international arena.

Referring to recent developments in bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia, Bagheri Kani hailed the progress of bilateral relations.

He also expressed hope that the legal process of finalizing the vital documents of bilateral cooperation, especially the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and cooperation agreements between the two sides will be completed as soon as possible.

Referring to the brutal Israeli war underway in the Gaza Strip, the top Iranian diplomat emphasized the need to prevent the continuation of crimes and attacks by Zionists against the oppressed people of Gaza as soon as possible. He considered the neglect of this issue and the expansion of attacks by the Zionist regime as the source of the escalation of the crisis in the region.

Bagheri Kani also praised Russia's efforts regarding the Palestinian issue during the country's presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

Lavrov, for his part, congratulated the successful conclusion of the presidential elections in Iran which were held on June 8 and June 15.

The Russian foreign minister also expressed satisfaction over the progress in bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Referring to Russia's concern about the possibility of widening the scope of the conflict by the Zionists, Lavrov announced that his country seeks to prevent such an event.

