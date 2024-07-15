Syria begins fourth post-crisis parliamentary elections

The Syrian Arab News Agency SANA, reported that 1,516 candidates are competing for 250 seats in the People's Assembly. Candidate lists have been prepared and sent to all 8,151 polling stations across Syrian governorates.

The decree signed by President Bashar Al-Assad specified the number of People’s Assembly members for the workers and peasants sector and other sectors in each electoral district across Syria’s governorates.

In the 2020 elections, Assad’s Baath Party won 166 seats, representing nearly two-thirds of its membership, in addition to 17 members from allied parties. Another 67 seats went to independent candidates.

SD/PR