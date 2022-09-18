Syrians vote in local administration council elections

The approved polling stations in all provinces began on Sunday to receive citizens who were willing to vote and choose their representatives in the elections for members of local administration councils.

The number of polling stations has reached 7,348 with an increase of about 1200 centers from the 2018 elections with the aim of facilitating the electoral process.

59,498 Candidates are competing for 19,086 seats in the administrative units in the Syrian provinces.

Syria has 1,470 administrative units across 14 provinces, 158 cities, 572 towns, and 726 municipalities.

Elections started from 7,00 am till 7,00 pm, and the voting period might be extended for 5 additional hours.

