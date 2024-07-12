Hosseini Infants Ceremonies held in Tehran

Earlier, the Secretary of the World Assembly of Ali Asghar (AS) had announced that the Hosseini Infants Ceremony will be held in more than 8500 congregations in Iran.

The International Day of Ali Asghar narrates and screens the incident of Ashura and Al Umayyad's oppression, pressures, and bullying against Imam Hossain and his companions more than 1,300 years ago.

Ali Asghar is the minor son of Imam Hossein (AS) and his wife, Lady Rubab (SA). Mothers gather at the event and bring their infants to show sympathy for Lady Rubab (SA).

The event is annually held in a number of countries, including Iran, India, Pakistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Afghanistan.

The conference has been held since 1982, and in the first year, only one event was held in Mahdieh, Tehran.

MNA/