VIDEO: Mashhad hosting Hosseini Infants Ceremony

The International Day of Ali Asghar narrates and screens the incident of Ashura and Al Umayyad's oppression, pressures, and bullying against Imam Hossain and his companions more than 1,300 years ago.

Ali Asghar is the minor son of Imam Hossein (AS) and his wife, Lady Rubab (SA). Mothers gather at the event and bring their infants to show sympathy for Lady Rubab (SA).

The event is annually held in a number of countries, including Iran, India, Pakistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Afghanista