De-dollarization to cut US pressure on emerging economies

Addressing the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg on Thursday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized the constructive role of BRICS member states in the global value chain and reiterated that the de-dollarization and use of the alternative currencies will cease the US pressure on the emerging economies to a great extent.

The participation of new countries and the growing trend of countries' willingness to join this multilateral international organization indicate its importance in international relations and stabilization of its position in the international arena, the Iranian parliament speaker highlighted.

The current global system has not so far been able to take fruitful measures in the field of resolving regional and international disputes, conflicts, and inequalities, according to which, the new collective economic and political capacities are being formed within the framework of multilateral organizations, he continued.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized the need to pay attention to a multilateral system, he said, adding that the Iranian government and parliament want fruitful cooperation and cooperation between BRICS member states and the practical realization of its objectives, Ghalibaf added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf pointed to the four main pivots of “transit, energy, trade, and banking” as the most important pillars of cooperation between the BRICS members and stated that the Iranian Parliament and the new government are fully prepared to cooperate with their partners in all these areas.

The parliaments of the member countries play a vital and important role in the success of BRICS, and these countries can establish facilitation laws for the development of trade and remove legal obstacles to the expansion of trade cooperation to get out of unilateralism.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf left Tehran for St. Petersburg, Russia on Wednesday afternoon to participate in the BRICS Parliamentary forum with the theme of the role of Parliaments in strengthening multilateralism for just global development and Security.

This is the first attendance of a high-ranking Iranian official at BRICS public meetings after Iran's accession to the group.

Pursuing the use of BRICS capabilities for financial and commercial transactions is one of the most important goals of the Iranian high parliamentary delegation's visit to St. Petersburg.

The 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum is underway at Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg and will run through July 12, 2024.

