Ghalibaf meets Russian State Duma chief on 10th BRICS Forum

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf left Tehran for St. Petersburg, Russia on Wednesday afternoon to participate in the BRICS Parliamentary forum with the theme of the role of Parliaments in strengthening multilateralism for just global development and Security.

This is the first attendance of a high-ranking Iranian official at BRICS public meetings after Iran's accession to the group.

Pursuing the use of BRICS capabilities for financial and commercial transactions is one of the most important goals of the Iranian high parliamentary delegation's visit to St. Petersburg.

The 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum is underway at Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg and will run through July 12, 2024.

Iranian parliament speaker participated at the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum at the official invitation of President of the Russian State Duma Viacheslav Valodin and Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko.

