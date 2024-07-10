Suitable ground laid for Iran to expand trade ties with BRICS

More than 250 expert-level meetings will be held on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in monetary, financial, economic, social and cultural fields.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport on Wednesday afternoon before leaving Tehran for St. Petersburg to participate in the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

There are independent financial-monetary systems in BRICS which are different from the other international payment systems, so that the member states can carry out their monetary-financial transactions with their national currencies, Ghalibaf emphasized.

According to the scheduled program, Iranian parliament speaker will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the forum.

BRICS parliamentarians will open the Forum with a plenary meeting titled ‘The Parliamentary Dimension of BRICS: Prospects for Strengthening Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation’, which will be followed by a ceremony to sign a protocol to the Memorandum of Understanding on the BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

The event will continue with the first session of the Forum’s plenary meeting in an expanded format with representatives of parliamentary delegations from BRICS countries, invited states, and inter-parliamentary organizations. It will focus on the role parliaments play in enhancing the efficiency of the system of international relations and ensuring its democratization.

The second day will kick off with a plenary meeting session in an expanded format, during which the participants will discuss the role of parliaments in countering the fragmentation of the multilateral trading system and how to overcome threats caused by global crises.

Interparliamentary humanitarian and cultural cooperation will be the subject of the third expanded plenary meeting session. The discussion will conclude with the closing ceremony of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

