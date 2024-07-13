  1. Politics
Iran, Russia senior diplomats discuss bilateral relations

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – In a meeting in the Russian capital of Moscow, the spokespersons of the foreign ministries of Iran and Russia held a meeting to discuss the bilateral relations between the two states.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani met and held talks with his Russian counterpart Maria Zakharova on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in Moscow on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the friendly and constructive relations between the two countries and conferred on strengthening media cooperation and public and cultural diplomacy.

Kan'ani also met and held talks with his counterparts from Ethiopia and UAE on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Bilateral ties and cooperation of Iran with Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates were reviewed in the meetings.

