Ghalibaf heads to St. Petersburg to attend BRICS Parl. Forum

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will leave for St. Petersburg, Russia on Wednesday afternoon to participate in the BRICS Parliamentary forum with the theme of the role of Parliaments in strengthening multilateralism for just global development and Security.

This is the first attendance of a high-ranking Iranian official at BRICS public meetings after Iran's accession to the group.

Pursuing the use of BRICS capabilities for financial and commercial transactions is one of the most important goals of the Iranian high parliamentary delegation's visit to St. Petersburg.

The 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum will take place at Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg on 11–12 July 2024 as part of Russia’s BRICS Chairship.

BRICS parliamentarians will open the Forum with a plenary meeting titled ‘The Parliamentary Dimension of BRICS: Prospects for Strengthening Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation’, which will be followed by a ceremony to sign a protocol to the Memorandum of Understanding on the BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

The event will continue with the first session of the Forum’s plenary meeting in an expanded format with representatives of parliamentary delegations from BRICS countries, invited states, and inter-parliamentary organizations. It will focus on the role parliaments play in enhancing the efficiency of the system of international relations and ensuring its democratization.

The second day will kick off with a plenary meeting session in an expanded format, during which the participants will discuss the role of parliaments in countering the fragmentation of the multilateral trading system and how to overcome threats caused by global crises.

Interparliamentary humanitarian and cultural cooperation will be the subject of the third expanded plenary meeting session. The discussion will conclude with the closing ceremony of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

SD/6162865