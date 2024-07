Aaddressing the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg, he noted that BRICS does not yet have its own parliamentary institution.

"However, I believe that the idea will definitely be implemented in the future," Putin added.

"I am confident that your forum will facilitate the process," the Russian president added, TASS reported.

The 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum is underway at Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg and will run through July 12, 2024.

MA/PR