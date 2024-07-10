UKMTO reports of fresh security incident off coast of Yemen

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported on Wednesday that it has received a new report of an incident in the Red Sea, 14 nautical miles from the port of Mokha, off the coast of Yemen.

No further details have been released so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they carried out three naval military operations against the Zionist enemy, targeting American and Israeli ships.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza come to an end.

The US and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

AMK/6162637