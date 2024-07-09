  1. World
Incident reported east of Yemen’s Nishtun, UKMTO says

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – On Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations announced that it had received a report regarding the security incident in the east of Yemen and the Sea of Makran.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday it had received a report of an incident 180 nautical miles east of Yemen’s Nishtun, Reuters reported.

The Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a relentless military campaign against Gaza in early October.

Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine after the occupying regime’s aggression on Gaza.

