Turkey's Vatan Party felicitates Pezeshkian over election win

In his congratulatory message, he wrote, “We sincerely congratulate you and the brotherly Iranian people on your election [Pezeshkian] as the 9th President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We believe that under your leadership, the Iranian state and people will continue their determined struggle against US imperialism and Zionist regime.”

The end of the genocide in Palestine and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital, the elimination of the US-Israeli supported separatist and takfirist terrorism in Syria and Iraq, and the elimination of the aggression of US imperialism and Zionist regime in West Asia can be achieved through the joint armed determination and solidarity of the new civilization rising from Asia, starting from Turkey, Iran, Syria, Russia and China.

"Thus, Martyr President Ebrahim Raeisi has entrusted us with the legacy of shoulder-to-shoulder struggle against US imperialism and Zionist regime of Israel as the states and nations of Turkey, Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Turkey and Iran are among the leading countries of humanity to protect the independence and territorial integrity of our countries, to bring prosperity to our nations and to ensure global peace.

"In the period ahead, our horizons are clearer and our hopes are stronger for the Iranian-Turkish brotherhood, which has thousands of years of roots.

As the Vatan Party, with the awareness that we will carry our solidarity and common struggle with the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is based on a very solid foundation, to a triumphant future with Your Excellency's perseverance, we wish you immense success and extend our greetings and respects," he added.

