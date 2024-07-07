  1. Politics
Iran urges International Union of Railways to suspend Israel

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) Miad Salehi has urged the International Union of Railways (UIC) to suspend the Israeli regime.

Salehi proposed the suspension of the Israeli regime's membership in the International Union of Railways. 

The suggestion comes after the Zionist regime committed atrocities in Gaza and killed over 30,000 innocent Palestinians.

Salehi attended meetings virtually on July 2-3 and exchanged views on the mutual and regional issues with François Davenne the Director General of the UIC through a phone conversation.

Iran considered the UIC as a technical and specialized organization, he said, adding that the previous head of the entity sought to politicize the issues.

Iran, therefore, calls on the organization to take steps regarding the Israeli regime as the Zionists are committing crimes against Palestinians.

He, then, advised the authorities of the US to refrain from adopting double standards.

