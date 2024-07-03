Iran calls on new European envoys to pressure Israel regime

While receiving the letter of credence from Finland's ambassador on Tuesday, Mokhber lamented double-standard policies adopted by certain countries on atrocities against Palestinians.

Iran expects countries such as Finland to play a role in the international arena on the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation.

The official said that the countries should use their capacities to help halt the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Gazans.

For his part, the Finnish envoy Yani Johannes Rayana called for further expansion of diplomatic ties between Iran and Finland.

Addressing the Serbian ambassador, Mokhber lauded Serbia's positive role in strengthening peace and stability in the Balkan region.

For his part, the new ambassador of Serbia Demir Kovačević appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the territorial integrity of his country.

During the meeting with the Australian diplomat, Iran’s Acting President said that the issue of committing crimes against the defenseless Palestinians is of prime importance.

Mokhber called on the envoy to play a role in putting an end to the Zionist crimes in the Gaza War.

The Australian envoy Ian McConville, for his part, hailed the 56-year-old diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In the meeting with the newly appointed ambassador of Hungary, Mokhber stressed the need for further expansion of ties in politics and economy.

The Hungarian diplomat Giola Peto, for his part, voiced his country's concerns on developments in the West Asian region, especially what is happening in Gaza.

He hailed the role the Islamic Republic of Iran plays in maintaining regional peace and stability and supporting the Palestinian people.

While receiving the letter of credence from the Spanish ambassador, Mokhber thanked Spain for its valuable action in supporting South Africa's lawsuit against the criminal Zionist regime in the International Court of Justice.

The Spanish ambassador, Antonio Sánchez-Benedito, pointed out that his country will play an effective role in restoring lasting peace and stability in the region.

MNA/IRN