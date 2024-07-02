Yemen unleashes attacks on Israel, US, UK ships

The forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the operations in a statement on Monday.

“The first operation was executed with several cruise missiles targeting the Israeli ship MSC Unific in the Arabian Sea, achieving precise and direct hits,” he said.

“The second operation was executed with several ballistic and cruise missiles, targeting the American oil tanker Delonix in the Red Sea for the second time this week,” the spokesman stated.

The third attack struck the British landing ship “Anvil Point” in the Indian Ocean, Saree said, noting that the ship had been targeted with “several cruise missiles” resulting likewise in “precise and direct hits.”

A fourth strike by the forces saw them targeting a vessel, named Lucky Sailor in the Mediterranean Sea, he stated without specifying which party was the vessel associated with.

The official said the operations were carried out in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal Israeli war.

They were also meant as a response to the attacks that the US and the UK have been staging against the Arab Peninsula nation as a means of trying to stop its pro-Palestinian operations, Saree stated.

The Armed Forces have vowed to sustain their operations as long as the Israeli regime keeps up the brutal military onslaught that has so far claimed the lives of nearly 38,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

They have also pledged to continue their strikes so long as the regime retains a 2006-present siege that it has been enforcing against Gaza, and has markedly tightened during the war.

