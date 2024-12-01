Bolivia reiterates strong commitment to Palestine solidarity

Arce called for an immediate end to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and underscored the importance of adhering to international law in light of the continued atrocities targeting civilians, Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported on Sunday.

He reiterated Bolivia's unwavering backing for United Nations initiatives and resolutions that uphold the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, sovereign state where they can live in peace.

Expressing profound solidarity with the Palestinian people and their leadership, President Arce stated, “We hope that wisdom will prevail within the international community, and together we can put an end to the most shameful genocide of humanity this century.”

The Bolivian President emphasized that the Israeli government is facing increased pressure as all countries are swiftly moving towards creating a favorable environment for Palestine, contrary to the expected outcome of the war, which is not the "disappearance" of Palestine but rather its "recognition".

It is noteworthy that in October, Bolivia filed a declaration of intervention in South Africa's Gaza genocide case against the Israeli occupation entity before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The decision means that the Court's interpretation in its eventual ruling will also be binding on Bolivia.

In July, Bolivia also hailed the ICJ ruling regarding "Israel's" settlement policy and the seizure of Palestinian lands, calling on the international community to expedite efforts to end the Israeli onslaught in Gaza.

