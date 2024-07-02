Gaza death toll exceeds 37,000 amid Israeli attacks

At least 25 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll to 37,925 since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement added that some 87,141 other people have been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli forces killed 25 Palestinian people and injured 81 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry noted.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, Anadolu news agency reported.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6, the report added.

Israel unleashed its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

