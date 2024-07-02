Israeli shelling of residential house kills 3, injures 6

Video footage verified by Al Jazeera’s Sanad news agency showed that three bodies and six injured people were arrived at Nasser Hospital in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis.

Some of the injured suffered delays in being brought to hospital because the European Hospital – which was closest to them – was unable to treat patients due to an Israeli evacuation order issued for the east of Khan Younis.

The Israeli military has arrested at least 16 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank in the early hours of this morning, the Wafa news agency reports.

The majority of the arrests took place in Bethlehem governorate, where Israeli forces arrested 10 people from different areas, including six people from the Aida camp north of the city of Bethlehem.

MNA/PR