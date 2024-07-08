Ceasefire should be imposed on Israel: UN rapporteur

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, made the remarks in an interview on Sunday.

“There is no other way to stop this carnage in Gaza other than enforcing a ceasefire [on Israel],” she said.

The UN special rapporteur said it’s shocking that there’s no ceasefire in Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding one.

“There is no way they can be safe in Gaza. It is shocking to me that there is even a resolution of the UN Security Council ordering a ceasefire and it is still not in place,” she noted.

Albanese also said there’s no way Palestinians can be safe in Gaza and violence has been escalating in recent months.

“I can see that level of violence and tension is escalating in the past months.”

However, she said there’s no tangible signal that the US-Israeli genocide will stop despite the ongoing truce talks.

Albanese stated politicians have failed to respond to public demands for action against Israel.

She said the worldwide reaction to Israel’s attack on Gaza has gone quieter in recent weeks after anti-Israel protests were repressed, including in the West.

People are horrified with what is happening in Gaza and distressed because politicians fail to respond to their demands for action against Israel, Albanese indicated. “The politics do not align with the street,” she said.

The Israeli regime is pushing ahead with its air and artillery attacks in the besieged Gaza Strip as the genocidal war enters its tenth month.

The latest massacres have raised the number of Palestinians killed so far to over 38,150 leaving nearly 88,000 others injured.

AMK/PressTV