US, UK warplanes blitz western Yemen in fresh aggression

The assaults targeted the Alluheyah District and the al-Haj area in the Bayt al-Faqih District in al-Hudaydah on Thursday, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported.

Striking al-Hajjah, which neighbors al-Hudaydah to the north, the aircraft targeted the Bahis area in the province’s Midi District on two occasions.

The extent of any human or material losses that could have been caused by the strikes is yet to be known.

The United States and the UK have been staging sporadic such attacks against Yemen as means of forcing the Arab Peninsula nation to stop the operations that it has been staging against Israeli or Israeli-affiliated targets.

The operations began after October 7, when the Israeli regime began waging a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

They have targeted Israeli ships and those heading towards the ports of the occupied Palestinian territories on numerous occasions. Working jointly with Iraqi resistance groups, Yemen’s Armed Forces have also been striking vital targets lying deep inside those territories, such as the port of Haifa and the city of Ashdod.

The Armed Forces have vowed to sustain their operations as long as the Israeli regime keeps up the brutal military onslaught against Gaza that has so far claimed the lives of more than 38,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

They have also pledged to continue their strikes so long as the regime retains a 2006-present siege that it has been enforcing against Gaza, and has markedly tightened during the war.

