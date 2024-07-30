Salami hails IRGC Navy Force for confronting enemies

Speaking in a gathering of the commanders of IRGC Navy Force, Major General Hossein Salami emphasized that the IRGC Navy Force enjoys high potentials and capabilities in confronting enemies in the international arenas with all its might.

By analyzing the latest political and security situation of the region especially the recent developments in the Persian Gulf and West Asia, he hailed the current performance and activity of the IRGC Navy Force in the power components in different sectors especially in the fields of the vessels, missiles, drones, airborne, etc.

Equipped with the talented and experienced forces and manpower “We are witnessing that the IRGC Navy Force is changing day by day in terms of power and military equipment in the international arenas,” Salami underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Salami pointed to the high level power of IRGC Navy Force in confronting the US Navy Force in the international waters which has managed to stand against the bullying power of the United States with its utmost might.

The IRGC Navy Force is ready to stand up to the enemy and this is a fact that the enemy is afraid of it, IRGC chief commander added.

