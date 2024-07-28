Iran holds 2nd court hearing on US-backed terror groups

The hearing was held at Branch 55 of the Special Legal Court for International Affairs of the Judiciary Department in Tehran on Sunday against the US government and its support for terror outfits in the West Asia region.

Presiding Judge Majid Hosseinzadeh heard complaints from families of Holy Shrine Defenders regarding their demands of compensation for the material, moral and punitive damage inflicted by the terrorist acts of the US administration and its military commanders for setting up such terrorist groups as Daesh, al-Nusra Front and Jaish al-Zulm.

Hosseinzadeh said the session was convened following the lawsuit of 725 Iranian nationals with 59 files against 18 defendants, including the US government.

“Since the beginning of the formation of the evil state of Daesh, the US administration has been seeking to use terrorist groups across the world as a tool,” said one of the members of the plaintiff families.

“The American government has supported and continues to support at various levels the terrorist group by waging a proxy war against Iran, threatening its borders, territorial integrity and attempting to destroy the Islamic establishment,” she added.

Underlining that the United States’ relationship with terrorists is very obvious despite Washington’s claims of combating terrorism, the plaintiff family member said, “The US does not whatsoever seek to eradicate terrorists, but the goal of America is to train and organize foreign nationals in military bases, especially in Iraq and Syria, by sending them in the form of terrorist groups and using them as a tool for its illegitimate demands and operations.”

She also asserted that no compensation equals the blood of their loved ones and cannot make amends for the lack of their presence in the minds and hearts of their families.

MA/Press TV