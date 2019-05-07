Resistance forces to raze Tel Aviv, Haifa to ground: Iraqi Al-Nojaba

The sanctions and economic embargo will fail to force the resistance forces to surrender, Sheikh Akram al Ka'abi, Secretary General of Nojaba Islamic Resistance (NRI) Party said during a ceremony to commemorate the Holy Shrine Defenders in Baghdad, according to Nojaba news service.

Al Ka'abi said that the resistance forces do not recognize unipolar world order led by the United States, stressing that their forces “will not rest until they cut off the head of US and Zionist viper.”

The senior commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces reported of the creation of a special brigade to liberate Golan Heights, warning that “we want to inform the Zionist regime that we will not allow their puppet Takfiri groups to shed Muslims’ blood with the Zionists’ support.”

Al Ka'abi added that the Resistance forces will reduce Tel Aviv and Haifa to rubble and will turn the two Israeli cities into Atacama Desert.

He further admired the Yemeni people for their resistance against Saudi embargo and barbaric aggression.

