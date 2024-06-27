  1. Politics
Jun 27, 2024, 12:10 PM

Alireza Zakani pulls out of presidential race

Alireza Zakani pulls out of presidential race

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Presidential candidate Alireza Zakani who is currently the mayor of the capital announced his withdrawal from the 2024 elections which are slated to be held tomorrow.

Zakani made the announcement in a post on his X account on Thursday a day before the presidential elections.

He said that continuing the late President Ebrahim Raeisi’s path is more significant than his candidacy.

He asked two other hopefuls Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf and Saeid Jalili to agree on a single candidate to secure victory for the Revolution Front. 

Zakani became the second contender to quit the contest after Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi announced his withdrawal in a statement on Wednesday.

The candidates remaining in the race are Saeed Jalili, a former lead nuclear negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iranian Parliament speaker, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, former interior minister, and Masoud Pezeshkian, former health minister.

KI

News ID 216951
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News