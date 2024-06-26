220k police forces ready to ensure security of elections

  1. Iran
TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Iranian police forces announced that 220,000 policemen are on standby to ensure the security of the upcoming elections.

Regarding the police missions to maintain the security of the elections, Brigadier General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi stated that more than 220,000 forces are employed, with nearly 190,000 of them being stationed at the polling stations, to monitor the process of election from the beginning to the end.

Iran will hold presidential elections on June 28, following the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash in May.

The election’s winner will replace Ebrahim Raisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19. 

