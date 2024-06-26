220k police forces ready to ensure security of elections

Regarding the police missions to maintain the security of the elections, Brigadier General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi stated that more than 220,000 forces are employed, with nearly 190,000 of them being stationed at the polling stations, to monitor the process of election from the beginning to the end.

Iran will hold presidential elections on June 28, following the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash in May.

