Jun 27, 2024, 10:58 PM

Elections office:

61,452,321 Iranians eligible to vote in Friday snap elections

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Head of Iran's election headquarters said Thursday that as many as 61,452,321 people are eligible to vote in tomorrow's snap presidential elections.

Shahcheraghi had previously said that around 60,000 polling stations have been set up for Friday's presidential elections.

He added that equipment and facilities have been dispatched to the country's provinces and necessary measures have been taken to ensure a smooth voting process.

Meanwhile, the elections headquarters said in a statement released on Thursday evening that the polls open at 8 o'clock in the morning. The voters will need IDs to be able to cast their votes at the polling stations, the headquarters stressed.

The presidential elections, scheduled for June 28, come under extraordinary circumstances following the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raeisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash on May 19. The crash occurred in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region, leaving a significant leadership void.

Kamal Iranidoost

