Iranian expats in Canada can cast their votes on US soil

The director general of consular affairs of Iran's foreign ministry Alireza Mahmoudi said in an interview on Thursday that it is the Iranians’ inalienable right to turn out to vote

This is a entirely consular matter, he said, adding that the issue should not be politicized.

Ballot boxes for Iran's presidential elections will be set up on the border between Canada and the United States following coordination with Iran's Interest Section in Washington after Canada refused to allow Iranian nationals residing in that country to have ballot boxes in its territory, he said.

Iran’s election for its next president will take place a year early, on June 28, after President Ebrahim Raeisi lost his life in a helicopter crash 40 days ago.

Polling stations will be set up in countries such as Germany, Iraq, the US, and the UK, Mahmoudi said.

Iranian voters can vote in neighboring Iraq, where 24 ballot boxes will be set up, he stated.

The official said that Iran and Saudi Arabia are negotiating to lay the ground for Iranians who are on Hajj pilgrimage in the Arab country.

The diplomatic efforts have not been effective so far, he further pointed out.

