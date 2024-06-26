Ghazizadeh Hashemi drops out of presidential race

"In order to maintain the unity of the forces of the revolution i withdraw from the election," Ghazizadeh wrote on his X account.

"I hope that my other three brothers will also agree in the remaining time so that the front of the revolution will be strengthened,"he added.

"I am grateful to the honorable nation of Iran, the honorable Guardian Council, the Ministry of Interior and all the members of my election headquarters. May the way of dear martyr Raeisi continue in the best way,"he said.

Former justice minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi, former health minister Massoud Pezeshkian, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf are running for president.

