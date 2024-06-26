Pres. Raeisi shattered barrier of isolation, sanction

Salami made the remarks on Wednesday, as Iranians gear up for the snap presidential election following Raeisi’s martyrdom in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on May 19.

He said that when Raeisi took office as president he was met with "maximum pressure" from the enemies of Iran, but he revived the dignity of the Iranian nation and helped the country make progress while standing firm against the enemies.

The general further noted that Raeisi successfully proceeded with de-escalation policy regarding relations with Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan during his short tenure, adding that he signed 222 cooperation documents with different countries and expanded Iran's regional influence.

He also said the late president completed a job of 10 years in a span of three years, stressing that Iran is in no way like a sanctioned country given the volume of its imports and exports as well as oil sales which is at its peak.

Salami further emphasized that the upcoming presidential elections should become a scene for the victory of the Iranian nation over its enemies.

Iranians will vote on Friday to elect a new president from six candidates to replace Raeisi.

The new administration, the 14th since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and will hold office for four years.

Raeisi, who passed away in a chopper crash on May 19, opened new chapters in Iran’s relations with countries in the region and across the world during his three-year tenure.

Iran became a member of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) after years of wait during his time in office.

MNA/Press TV