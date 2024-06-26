  1. Politics
Jun 26, 2024, 9:40 PM

Kremlin:

Putin, Mokhber call for energy coop. , infrastructure project

Putin, Mokhber call for energy coop. , infrastructure project

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA)-Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with acting Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber, and the leaders urged for bilateral energy cooperation, as well as the implementation of large-scale infrastructures.

"The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the Acting Head of the Executive Branch of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber. Issues of further mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all key areas were discussed," the statement said, Sputnik reports.

The leaders said that the bilateral energy cooperation and the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects are developing successfully.

In addition, it is noted that Putin wished the people of Iran a successful presidential election and expressed confidence that friendly relations would develop.

RHM/PR

News ID 216942
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News