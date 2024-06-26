Putin, Mokhber call for energy coop. , infrastructure project

"The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the Acting Head of the Executive Branch of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber. Issues of further mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all key areas were discussed," the statement said, Sputnik reports.

The leaders said that the bilateral energy cooperation and the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects are developing successfully.

In addition, it is noted that Putin wished the people of Iran a successful presidential election and expressed confidence that friendly relations would develop.

