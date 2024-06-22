Iran, Kyrgyzstan eager to cooperate on energy areas

The two ministers met on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries on Friday.

Speaking during the meeting, the Iranian minister said that the future of relations between Iran and Kyrgyzstan is bright, noting that Tehran is ready for any cooperation with Bishkek.

Mehrabian referred to Iran’s huge energy potential and said that the country generates some 360 terawatt/h of electricity annually.

The Kyrgyz minister, for his part, appreciated Iran’s capacities in the production and supply of oil and oil products, while adding that his country has favorable experience in constructing hydroelectric and small-scale power plants.

MP/PR