Sweden summons Russian envoy over alleged airspace violation

The ministry said it called the meeting to "express its stance against Russia's violation of Swedish airspace that took place on Friday, June 14", around three months after the Scandinavian country joined NATO, the AFP reported.

Sweden said on Saturday the Russian aircraft violated its airspace east of Gotland's southern tip.

The Swedish air combat command warned the Russian aircraft with a verbal call, the Swedish armed forces said.

"When this was not heeded and the aircraft did not deviate from its route, it was dismissed from Swedish airspace by two JAS-39 Gripens," it said.

Russia has yet to respond to the Swedish allegations.

Gotland is located fewer than 350 kilometres (217 miles) from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

