Gaza death toll from Israeli attack nears 37,400

"The number of victims of the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip has reached 37,372," the Ministry of Health said in a statement, TASS reported.

According to the report, 85,452 Palestinians have been injured in the enclave. Over the past 24 hours alone, Israeli forces in Gaza killed 25 people and injured 80, the Ministry of Health said.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

